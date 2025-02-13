Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Efficient double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Gobert closed with 20 points (10-14 FG), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-101 loss to Milwaukee.

Gobert has been playing well of late, and it seems he's doing more damage playing alongside Naz Reid in the frontcourt rather than alongside Julius Randle (thigh). Over the last seven games in which Reid has started alongside Gobert, the Frenchman has racked up six double-doubles while averaging 15.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now