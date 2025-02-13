Rudy Gobert News: Efficient double-double

Gobert closed with 20 points (10-14 FG), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 103-101 loss to Milwaukee.

Gobert has been playing well of late, and it seems he's doing more damage playing alongside Naz Reid in the frontcourt rather than alongside Julius Randle (thigh). Over the last seven games in which Reid has started alongside Gobert, the Frenchman has racked up six double-doubles while averaging 15.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.