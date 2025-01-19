Fantasy Basketball
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Efficient night in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Gobert logged 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

It was the 17th double-double of the season for Gobert, who enjoyed an efficient night shooting the ball from both the floor and the foul line. The star big man actually played second fiddle to Julius Randle in the rebounding department Saturday, collecting 12 boards to the latter's 14, but fantasy managers can expect Gobert to lead the Timberwolves in this category more often than not.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
