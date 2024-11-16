Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Ekes out double-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Gobert recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 41 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime win over Sacramento.

It wasn't a dominant performance, but Gobert still produced his second straight double-double and fifth in 13 games to begin the season. The veteran center's usage and production have somewhat surprisingly declined with Julius Randle in the frontcourt with him instead of Karl-Anthony Towns, but Gobert is still averaging 10.8 points, 10.5 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks through the first 13 games of 2024-25.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now