Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Ekes out double-double Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Gobert recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-95 win over the Nuggets.

The double-double was his 26th of the season, and his first in two games since returning to the lineup following a 10-game absence due to back trouble. Gobert's big increase in court time -- he played only 20 minutes Sunday in his return -- is a strong sign he's fully healthy, but his production will likely remain muted as the Minnesota offense continues to flow through Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
