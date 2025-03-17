Rudy Gobert News: Exits early Monday

Gobert was ejected from Monday's game against the Pacers after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports. He registered three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 22 minutes before departing.

Gobert was tossed midway through the third quarter after getting into an altercation with Andrew Nembhard, who was hit with his second technical and also ejected. It'll be up to Naz Reid and Luka Garza to fill in at center the rest of the way.