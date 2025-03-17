Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gobert was ejected from Monday's game against the Pacers after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports. He registered three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 22 minutes before departing.

Gobert was tossed midway through the third quarter after getting into an altercation with Andrew Nembhard, who was hit with his second technical and also ejected. It'll be up to Naz Reid and Luka Garza to fill in at center the rest of the way.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now