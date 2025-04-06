Fantasy Basketball
Rudy Gobert News: Extends double-double streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 10:43am

Gobert recorded 23 points (10-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 victory over the 76ers.

Gobert was highly efficient in this contest and is ending the season on a sizzling note. The star center has recorded seven straight double-doubles, averaging 18.6 points and 16.3 rebounds per game in that stretch, arguably his most productive of the season by a wide margin. If the Timberwolves want to make a deep run in the playoffs, they need this version of Gobert anchoring the frontcourt.

