Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Grabs 12 rebounds in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Gobert posted three points (0-1 FG, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Lakers.

Gobert didn't convert a basket in the blowout loss and only registered points at the free-throw line. He was able to keep up with Deandre Ayton under the basket and tied him with 12 boards, but the Timberwolves were unable to get into a groove against a solid effort from the Lakers' defense.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
28 days ago