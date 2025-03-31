Rudy Gobert News: Grabs 25 rebounds Sunday
Gobert registered 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 25 rebounds and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-104 win over Detroit.
The 25 rebounds were a campaign-high mark for Gobert, who had reached the 20-rebound mark just once all season long. Even though he plays a secondary role on offense, Gobert is undoubtedly trending in the right direction. This was his fourth straight double-double, and the towering big man is also averaging 12.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks per contest in 10 March appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now