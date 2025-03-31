Fantasy Basketball
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Grabs 25 rebounds Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Gobert registered 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 25 rebounds and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-104 win over Detroit.

The 25 rebounds were a campaign-high mark for Gobert, who had reached the 20-rebound mark just once all season long. Even though he plays a secondary role on offense, Gobert is undoubtedly trending in the right direction. This was his fourth straight double-double, and the towering big man is also averaging 12.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 blocks per contest in 10 March appearances.

