Rudy Gobert News: Lays goose egg in Game 6 loss

Gobert registered zero points (0-4 FG) and three rebounds over 22 minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gobert struggled mightily during Friday's loss, failing to score for the first time this postseason while playing just 22 minutes. It was a disappointing end to the 2025-26 campaign for Gobert, who finished the regular season averaging 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks over 31.3 minutes per game. The veteran center is slated to make $36.5 million in 2026-27, though it's possible the Timberwolves reshape the roster around Anthony Edwards this offseason by moving Gobert, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.