Rudy Gobert News: Likely to be suspended Sunday

Gobert logged 22 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks.

Gobert finished with another strong double-double, while also adding at least three blocks for the first time in his past 13 games. While the production was certainly more than adequate, managers will need to brace for a one-game absence after Gobert was assessed a flagrant foul, putting him over the season limit. The Timberwolves play the 76ers on Sunday, meaning Naz Reid could be elevated into the starting lineup, while Joan Beringer could also step into a larger role as the primary backup.