Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: May be rested

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:32am

Gobert (rest) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando.

After logging 33 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers for the front end of this back-to-back set, a maintenance day is on the table for Gobert. If he does end up sitting out, Naz Reid and Joan Beringer are likely to see increased minutes in the frontcourt.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
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