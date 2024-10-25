Fantasy Basketball
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Minimal offensive role in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Gobert ended Thursday's 117-115 win over the Kings with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes.

Gobert has never been a high-volume scorer, but just two field-goal attempts is still low for him. The good news is that the four-time Defensive Player of the Year has logged double-digit rebounds in both of his outings this year and played exactly 35 minutes in each, giving him plenty of playing time to rack up defensive stats.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
