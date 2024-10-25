Rudy Gobert News: Minimal offensive role in win

Gobert ended Thursday's 117-115 win over the Kings with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes.

Gobert has never been a high-volume scorer, but just two field-goal attempts is still low for him. The good news is that the four-time Defensive Player of the Year has logged double-digit rebounds in both of his outings this year and played exactly 35 minutes in each, giving him plenty of playing time to rack up defensive stats.