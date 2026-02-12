Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Gobert contributed 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Gobert took a step in the right direction at the free throw line Wednesday -- he's hitting 50.2 percent from the season, a career-low. As for his counting stats, Gobert is averaging a double-double with 11.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 dimes and 1.6 blocks per contest.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago