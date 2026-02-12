Rudy Gobert News: Nearly double-doubles
Gobert contributed 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Gobert took a step in the right direction at the free throw line Wednesday -- he's hitting 50.2 percent from the season, a career-low. As for his counting stats, Gobert is averaging a double-double with 11.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 dimes and 1.6 blocks per contest.
