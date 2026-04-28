Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Neutralized in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Gobert posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-113 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gobert was able to pull down seven rebounds, but he made only two shot attempts and connected on one of them in the loss. A low point total isn't uncommon for the veteran, but his shot volume was conspicuously low. He's recorded fewer than three shot attempts just six times this season. Gobert has recorded a double-double during the series, so he has the ability to put the pieces together despite the imposing presence of Nikola Jokic. He'll need that improvement to keep the Nuggets from stealing another game.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
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