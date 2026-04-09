Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Gobert (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Gobert will sit for a second straight game for rest purposes. Naz Reid should again see an increased role in Gobert's absence. His next chance to take the court will arrive in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 4
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago