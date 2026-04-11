Rudy Gobert News: Out Sunday
Gobert (rest) won't play Sunday against the Pelicans.
Gobert is one of several regulars who won't suit up for the Timberwolves in the final game of the regular season, although the big man should be available for the start of the playoffs April 18. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in 76 regular-season starts.
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