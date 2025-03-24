Fantasy Basketball
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Owns paint in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 9:06pm

Gobert tallied 16 points (8-12 FG), 16 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes in Monday's 119-103 loss to Indiana.

Gobert held things down in the paint for Minnesota in Monday's battle, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while finishing with the lone double-double of the game in a losing effort. Gobert has recorded at least 15 points and 15 boards in three contests, and he has hauled in 15 or more rebounds in eight appearances.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

