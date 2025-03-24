Rudy Gobert News: Owns paint in double-double contest

Gobert tallied 16 points (8-12 FG), 16 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes in Monday's 119-103 loss to Indiana.

Gobert held things down in the paint for Minnesota in Monday's battle, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while finishing with the lone double-double of the game in a losing effort. Gobert has recorded at least 15 points and 15 boards in three contests, hauling in 15 or more rebounds in eight appearances.