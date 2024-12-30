Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Posts another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Gobert registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 victory over San Antonio.

Gobert had the tough assignment of dealing with Victor Wembanyama, but he had a solid showing on both ends of the court and posted an impressive double-double. This was Gobert's sixth double-double across 12 games in December. He's averaging 10.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in the current month.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now