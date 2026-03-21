Rudy Gobert News: Posts another double-double

Gobert ended with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to Portland.

Gobert managed to build off the dominant 21-point, 12-rebound effort he delivered in the win over the Jazz on March 18, and the big man posted back-to-back double-doubles for the first time since his first two games following the All-Star break. Gobert seems to be putting it all together, and if he can string double-doubles consistently, he'd provide a huge boost for a Timberwolves team that's still without Anthony Edwards (knee). Gobert is averaging 11.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game since the beginning of March, so even if he remains inconsistent on offense, he still delivers decent fantasy upside in all formats.