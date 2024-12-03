Rudy Gobert News: Posts double-double Monday

Gobert chipped in 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-80 victory over the Lakers.

Gobert was one of the best players for the Timberwolves in this victory, missing just one shot from the field and also leading the team in the rebounding category. This was Gobert's first double-double since the Nov. 24 loss to the Celtics, and the veteran big man has reached that threshold nine times across 20 contests in 2024-25.