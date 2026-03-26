Rudy Gobert News: Posts strong double-double
Gobert fouled out of Wednesday's 110-108 overtime victory over the Rockets after recording 14 points (7-13 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 28 minutes.
Gobert led Minnesota in rebounds and blocks on the way to a hard-fought win. He's now recorded a double-double in three of his last four outings, averaging 15.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.0 blocks over this recent hot stretch.
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