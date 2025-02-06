Rudy Gobert News: Productive stretch continues
Gobert finished Wednesday's 127-108 victory over the Bulls with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-6 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals in 31 minutes.
Gobert continues to play some of his best basketball of the season, recording his third straight double-double, adding six combined steals and blocks. With Julius Randle sidelined due to an adductor injury, Gobert has been able to flick a switch, having now scored double-digits in six of the past seven games. During that time, he has averaged 13.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game.
