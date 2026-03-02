Rudy Gobert News: Pulls down 15 boards
Gobert supplied seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 victory over the Nuggets.
For the 13th time this campaign, Gobert pulled down at least 15 rebounds. Gobert is in the midst of a strong stretch with averages of 10.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks over his last four games.
