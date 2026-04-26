Rudy Gobert News: Pulls down 15 boards in win
Gobert finished with four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Although Goberr didn't do much in the scoring column, he matched Nikola Jokic's rebound total with a team-high 15 boards in the contest. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Dontie DiVincenzo (Achilles) out of action, Gobert, Julius Randle and Ayo Dosunmu will be called upon to increase their production to offset the missing output. A bigger spotlight will be on Gobert, who will be tasked with keeping Jokic in check for at least one more game.
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