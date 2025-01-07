Rudy Gobert News: Pulls down 18 boards

Gobert ended Monday's 108-106 win over the Clippers with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and one block over 38 minutes.

This was the second-best rebounding performance of the season for Gobert, finishing two boards shy of his season-high 20. Monday's performance was encouraging, as he's in the midst of a pretty tough stretch -- he's averaging 8.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over his last 10 outings.