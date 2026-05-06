Rudy Gobert News: Quiet in loss Wednesday
Gobert logged five points (1-4 FG, 3-9 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Gobert didn't have much of an impact, although he was certainly not alone as the Timberwolves took a hard loss. Although Gobert's defensive contributions have been a real positive, the fact that he has scored more than seven points only once in his past five games can't be overlooked. The series will now shift to Minnesota, where Gobert will look to get things back on track.
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