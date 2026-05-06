Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Quiet in loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 11:57pm

Gobert logged five points (1-4 FG, 3-9 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 133-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gobert didn't have much of an impact, although he was certainly not alone as the Timberwolves took a hard loss. Although Gobert's defensive contributions have been a real positive, the fact that he has scored more than seven points only once in his past five games can't be overlooked. The series will now shift to Minnesota, where Gobert will look to get things back on track.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 4
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 4
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Alex Barutha
14 days ago