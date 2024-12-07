Rudy Gobert News: Records double-double

Gobert finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-90 win over the Warriors.

Gobert hasn't been the double-double machine he was during his Utah days, but he's achieved that in two of his last three appearances, and he seems to be trending in the right direction. The big man is averaging 10.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game over his last 10 contests, a span in which he's posted six double-doubles.