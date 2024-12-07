Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Records double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Gobert finished with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-90 win over the Warriors.

Gobert hasn't been the double-double machine he was during his Utah days, but he's achieved that in two of his last three appearances, and he seems to be trending in the right direction. The big man is averaging 10.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game over his last 10 contests, a span in which he's posted six double-doubles.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now