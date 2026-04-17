Rudy Gobert News: Removed from injury report
Gobert (rest) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus Denver.
The veteran center is ready to play for the start of the postseason after missing Minnesota's regular-season finale. Over 76 contests in 2025-26, Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.
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