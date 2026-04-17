Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 3:19pm

Gobert (rest) is off the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday versus Denver.

The veteran center is ready to play for the start of the postseason after missing Minnesota's regular-season finale. Over 76 contests in 2025-26, Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
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