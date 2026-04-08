Rudy Gobert News: Ruled out Wednesday
Gobert (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
The veteran center will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set, joining Anthony Edwards (knee), Julius Randle (hand), Ayo Dosunmu (rest) and Mike Conley (rest) on the inactive list. With Gobert out, Naz Reid should take on an expanded role, while Joan Beringer will likely see a significant bump in minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 53 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 44 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, April 26 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More