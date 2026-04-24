Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Strong line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 10:09am

Gobert notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-96 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gobert was solid on both ends of the floor as he once again made life difficult for Nikola Jokic. Denver's franchise player shot 7-for-26 from the field. Through three playoff games, Gobert is averaging 9.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
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