Rudy Gobert News: Strong line in win
Gobert notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-96 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Gobert was solid on both ends of the floor as he once again made life difficult for Nikola Jokic. Denver's franchise player shot 7-for-26 from the field. Through three playoff games, Gobert is averaging 9.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals.
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