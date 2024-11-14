Rudy Gobert News: Struggles against promising rookie

Gobert posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT) and 10 rebounds over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 loss to Portland.

Gobert had his hands full against Donovan Clingan, who effectively ruled the day under the basket. the synergy between Gobert and Julius Randle continues to improve, but neither player could contend with Clingan's size. A few appearances at the charity stripe helped to pad Gobert's totals, but it was an disappointing evening overall.