Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Struggles in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Gobert logged four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 126-97 loss to San Antonio in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

After scoring in double figures in back-to-back games, Gobert struggled offensively Tuesday and played a series-low 23 minutes. The veteran center also failed to make much of an impact on the glass, matching his season low in rebounds across the regular season and playoffs. The Timberwolves will likely need the big man to bounce back in Game 6 on Friday if they hope to keep their season alive.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
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