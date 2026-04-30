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Rudy Gobert News: Teases triple-double in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 11:29pm

Gobert recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 42 minutes during Thursday's 110-98 victory over the Nuggets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gobert was just two assists short of what would have been an unexpected triple-double, helping Minnesota close out the series against Denver. Across six games during the first round, Gobert averaged 7.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 combined steals and blocks. While his numbers weren't jaw-dropping, Gobert's impact was undeniable, particularly on the defensive end, where he was able to at least somewhat contain Nikola Jokic.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
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