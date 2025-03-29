Rudy Gobert News: Third straight double-double
Gobert racked up 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 124-109 victory over the Suns.
The 32-year-old center has quickly gotten back into form after developing back trouble right before the All-Star break that ended up costing him 10 games. Over his last eight appearances, Gobert has recorded five double-doubles including three straight, averaging 11.4 points, 10.5 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch while shooting 69.2 percent from the floor.
