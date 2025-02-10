Rudy Gobert News: Top rebounder in near double-double
Gobert ended with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 27 minutes in Monday's 128-107 loss to Cleveland.
Gobert had somewhat of a quiet outing Monday but led all Timberwolves players in rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying pair of blocks and finishing two boards short of a double-double. Gobert has recorded at least 10 points and eight rebounds in 28 outings this season, including in seven straight contests.
