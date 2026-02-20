Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Triggers automatic one-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 9:12am

Gobert logged 22 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks. He was assessed his sixth flagrant foul of the season late in the second quarter, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

Gobert finished with another strong double-double while offering four defensive counters, but the flagrant 1 foul marred an otherwise excellent night for the veteran big man. The NBA will presumably review the play in question, but if the flagrant foul isn't rescinded, Gobert will sit out Sunday's game against the 76ers. Gobert previously served a one-game ban Jan. 13 against the Bucks after accruing his fifth flagrant foul. Though Gobert will be assessed another one-game suspension if his sixth flagrant foul is upheld, any additional flagrant 1 or 2 fouls beyond that will result in a two-game suspension.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago