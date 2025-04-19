Rudy Gobert News: Unimpactful in Game 1 victory

Gobert recorded two points (1-2 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes during Saturday's 117-95 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gobert took a back seat, playing limited minutes against a Lakers team renowned for going small. While it was a disappointing effort, the fact Los Angeles doesn't have an impactful center is likely to see Gobert used sporadically throughout the series. Both teams will remain in Los Angeles for Game 2, with the Timberwolves looking to take a stranglehold on the series.