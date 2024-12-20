Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura Injury: Deemed probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Hachimura is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a left tibial contusion, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when Hachimura suffered the injury, but the probable tag suggests the forward should be able to suit up Saturday while handling his regular workload. Hachimura has been a bright spot for the Lakers on late, averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game across eight outings in December.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
