Rui Hachimura Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Hachimura (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura was a very late addition to the injury report and is expected to be held out Wednesday evening. With Anthony Davis (ankle) considered questionable, the Lakers could potentially have a lot of minutes up for grabs. If Hachimura does end up sitting as expected, it's likely that the Lakers will utilize smaller lineups with players such as Cam Reddish and Dalton Knecht benefitting.