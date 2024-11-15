Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Downgraded to doubtful vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 3:14pm

Hachimura (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Friday's matchup against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura's status has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful while dealing with a sprained right ankle. If the 26-year-old misses his second game of the 2024-25 campaign, Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish are candidates to play an increased role against the Spurs.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
