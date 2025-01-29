Rui Hachimura Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Hachimura is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to left calf soreness, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

After missing two games due to a calf issue, Hachimura returned to the Lakers' starting lineup Tuesday and posted 13 points (6-9 FG), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during a 118-104 loss in Philadelphia. With Anthony Davis (core) sidelined for at least a week, Hachimura could see increased usage versus Washington if given the green light to suit up.