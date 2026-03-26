Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hachimura (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.

Hachimura is in danger of missing a third consecutive game with what the team is deeming right calf injury management. He'll presumably test out the calf at some point before tipoff, at which point the Lakers will provide another update on his availability.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
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