Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Iffy for Monday vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Hachimura (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to left calf soreness. If the 26-year-old remains on the shelf, Dorian Finney-Smith will likely draw the start once again. Over his last five outings, Hachimura has averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 30.4 minutes per contest.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now