Rui Hachimura Injury: Iffy for Monday vs. Charlotte

Hachimura (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to left calf soreness. If the 26-year-old remains on the shelf, Dorian Finney-Smith will likely draw the start once again. Over his last five outings, Hachimura has averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 30.4 minutes per contest.