Rui Hachimura Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Hachimura (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Hachimura was held out of Monday's game against the Pistons with right calf soreness, and he's now in danger of missing a second straight matchup. He'll presumably get checked out again Wednesday, at which point the Lakers could have an update on his availability.
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