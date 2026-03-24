Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Hachimura (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Hachimura was held out of Monday's game against the Pistons with right calf soreness, and he's now in danger of missing a second straight matchup. He'll presumably get checked out again Wednesday, at which point the Lakers could have an update on his availability.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
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