Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Labeled day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 3:17pm

Hachimura (knee) was sent back to Los Angeles and has been marked day-to-day moving forward by head coach JJ Redick, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura joins LeBron James (groin) and Jaxson Hayes (knee) in returning to Los Angeles, and will miss the remaining games of the Lakers' road trip against the Bucks and Nuggets. Hachimura has missed his last six games, but is progressing through his recovery and may return as soon as Sunday against Phoenix.

