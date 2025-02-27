Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: Leaves early with knee strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 8:56am

Hachimura suffered a left knee strain during Thursday's game against the Timberwolves and will not return, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The Lakers will return to action Friday against the Clippers, so consider Hachimura a question mark for the second half of the back-to-back. The forward was limited to 18 minutes before departing for good with 10:32 remaining in the third quarter, finishing with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
