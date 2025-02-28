Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura Injury: No timetable on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hachimura does not have a clear timetable to return from a left knee strain that he suffered against the Timberwolves on Thursday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Head coach JJ Reddick expressed optimism Friday that Hachimura's knee injury wasn't serious, but the 27-year-old forward has undergone imaging and will get further evaluation on the issue. Dorian Finney-Smith figures to be in the Lakers' starting lineup in Hachimura's absence while Jordan Goodwin, Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt are candidates to see increased minutes off the bench.

