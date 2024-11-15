Fantasy Basketball
Rui Hachimura Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 3:24pm

Hachimura (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hachimura was downgraded to doubtful Friday afternoon, and now the team has ruled him out altogether. The 26-year-old will miss his second game of the season, and Dalton Knecht could move into the starting lineup, although Cam Reddish is also an option to soak some of Hachimura's minutes.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
