Rui Hachimura Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Hachimura (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Hachimura will miss a second straight game due to an illness, and he'll look to make his return against the Kings on Sunday. Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia are both poised to take on larger roles off the bench in Hachimura's absence.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rui Hachimura See More
